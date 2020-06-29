BET Awards 2020: Beyonce honoured with Humanitarian Award; Chris Brown, Lizzo win top honour
The 2020 BET Awards, which were held virtually on Sunday, saw Beyoncé, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch win top honours.
The 2020 BET Awards were held virtually on Sunday in the wake of coronavirus lockdown. The annual awards show celebrates creative expression and Black excellence across music, film, television, sports and philanthropy.
Comedian and Insecure actress Amanda Seales hosted the annual show and navigated important messages related to social injustice, inequality and the Black Lives Matter movement.
.@AmandaSeales brings in the 2020 ✨ #BETAwards " pic.twitter.com/UuGLBLZut0
— #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 29, 2020
Lizzo, Roddy Ricch and Megan Thee Stallion were among top the winners who appeared via video to accept their awards.
A slew of performers and stars appeared, including Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle, DaBaby, D Smoke, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Jonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, SiR, Summer Walker, Usher and Wayne Brady, reports The Hollywood Reporter.
.@theestallion for Best Female Hip Hop Artist ✨ #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/5qaeTVusAf — #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 29, 2020
Here is the complete list of winners for the 2020 BET Awards
— Video of the year: DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend, 'Higher'
— Best female R&B/pop artist: Lizzo
— Best male R&B/pop artist: Chris Brown
— Best female hip-hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion
— Best male hip-hop artist: DaBaby
— Best new artist: Roddy Ricch
— Best group: Migos
— Best collaboration: Chris Brown featuring Drake, 'No Guidance'
— Album of the year: Roddy Ricch, 'Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial'
— Humanitarian Award: Beyoncé
— Dr Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award: Kirk Franklin, 'Just for Me'
— Best actress: Issa Rae
— Best actor: Michael B. Jordan
— Best movie: Queen & Slim
— Youngstars award: Marsai Martin
— Sportswoman of the year: Simone Biles
— Sportsman of the year: LeBron James
— BET HER award: Beyoncé featuring Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint JHN, 'Brown Skin Girl'
— Video director of the year: Teyana Taylor
— Best international act: Burna Boy (Nigeria)
— Viewer’s Choice: Best new international act: Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
