BET Awards 2018: Netflix releases still featuring its black creatives; celebrates diverse, inclusive storytelling

In today's time, when the issues of misogyny, racial discrimination and exploitation in showbiz are being strongly discussed through forums like #MeToo and Time's Up, streaming giant Netflix made its own stand — powerful and nostalgic at the same time.

During the BET Awards held on Sunday, Netflix released a spot featuring 47 creatives (both onscreen and behind-the-camera) who are people of colour and titled this move as "A Great Day in Hollywood".

Read: BET Awards 2018: Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, SZA, Black Panther claim top honours; see complete list of winners

It was the network's way of celebrating its diverse and inclusive storytelling through many award-winning series and original content.

Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin says, "This is a new day, built from the ground broken by legends — a day for our generation to see untold experiences of our blackness. We’re not a genre because there’s no one way to be black. We’re writing while black. Nuanced and complex; resilient and strong. This is not a moment. This is a movement. We are strong black leads. Today is a great day in Hollywood."

This picture is also reminiscent of Art Kane's iconic photo "A Great Day in Harlem" that was featured in the January 1959 issue of Esquire magazine.

Netflix's spot A Great Day in Hollywood was directed by Lacey Duke and included actors like Ava DuVernay, Mike Colter, Lena Waithe, Laverne Cox, Alfre Woodard, Marlon Wayans, Nia Long, Danielle Brooks and Spike Lee to name a few.

Watch the spot here.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 09:45 AM