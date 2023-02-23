Spanish feature film project Iván & Hadoum has been awarded the top prize by Berlinale Co-Production Market. The film project won the prestigious Eurimages Co-Production Development Award, worth €20,000. To be directed by Ian de la Rosa, a screenwriter on HBO Max series Veneno, the Spanish drama left behind more than 30 pitches this year. The award was handed over to Spanish producers Avalon PC by European film fund Eurimages.

Eurimages Special Co-Production Development Award went to a Ukrainian pitch titled, The Blindsight. Belonging to 2Brave Productions and led by producers Olha Beskhmelnytsina and Natalia Libet, the feature will be helmed by Ruslan Batytskyi.

The VFF Talent Highlight Award worth €10,000 was given to God And The Devil’s Cumbia. To be directed by Mexican director Carlos Lenin, the project will be co-produced by Daniel Loustaunau of Colectivo Colmena and Paloma Petra of Huasteca Casa Cinematográfica. God And The Devil’s Cumbia also won the inaugural in-kind prize, the World Cinema Fund Audience Strategies Award. As part of it, both the director and the producers will get extensive consultation about optimising the audience and communication strategies of their project.

The ARTEKino International Award of $6,400 (€6,000) was handed over to Peeled Skin by French-German public broadcaster ARTE. To be helmed by Leonie Krippendorff, the project will be produced by Germany’s Kineo Filmproduktion.

The Nominee awards worth €1,000 each were given to Turkish producer Vildan Ersen (Gatalo Films) and Colombian producer Jaime Guerrero Naudin (Rara Cine).

Commonly termed as Berlinale, the 73rd annual Berlin International Film Festival is being held from 16 to 26 February. Many films screening at this year’s Berlinale had their beginnings at the Co-Production Market. The list includes Jow Zhi Wei’s Tomorrow is a Long Time, 20,000 Species of Bees by Estibaliz Urresola, among others.

