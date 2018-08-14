Benicio Del Toro cast in Snowden director Oliver Stone's White Lies; film to go on floors in 2019

Sicario: Days of Soldado actor Benicio Del Toro has been cast as the lead in three-time Oscar winner Oliver Stone's drama White Lies, reports Variety. Stone will direct as well as write the script, which will explore the themes of family, loss and love.

The story, spanning over three generations, will follow Jack (Del Toro), a child of divorce who repeats his parents' mistakes in his own marriage and in raising his son. Feeling trapped, he embarks on a lust-filled journey to free himself but only becomes more lost. He meets a woman whose life is the opposite of his own, which marks his journey of rediscovery.

Deadline writes that this project will mark Del Toro and Stone's second collaboration, with the first one being 2012 thriller Savage. The film is expected to go on floors in the spring of 2019 in New York City.

Besides the Sicario sequel, Del Toro was also last seen in Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. He will next star in Ben Stiller's directorial Escape At Dannemora. Stone most recently helmed and produced the TV series The Putin Interviews. His last film was the 2016 biographical thriller Snowden, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the whistleblower Edward Snowden.

