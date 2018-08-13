Avengers: Infinity War stars learnt their fate and the film's shocking climax only on day of shoot

As we all know, Thanos wipes out half the universe with the snap of his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War leaving the fate of the universe hanging in balance. In order for the film's climax to have its shocking impact, even the actors playing the superheroes were oblivious to their fates until the day of the shooting, revealed Infinity War producer Trinh Tran in an interview with ComicBook.com.

"It was decided that we'd reveal, in person, to the talent that morning that some of them would not survive at the end of the film, so it was a little nerve-wracking to get the responses," she said. "(The actors were) sad, surprised, etcetera."

In a cinematic universe replete with speculation and spoilers, the filmmakers were very protective of what Trahn calls "their biggest endeavour" — Infinity War and Avengers 4. So, they chose keeping it a secret even from the cast was the best way to preserve the element of surprise till the film came out in theatres.

Meanwhile, Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed opened up in a recent episode of Empire Film Podcast, how the post-credits scene of the Ant-Man sequel is tied to the events of Avengers 4. He vaguely hints how Janet van Dyne's mention of "time vortexes" could be crucial to not just Avengers 4 but also MCU's future.

“She mentions tardigrade fields, she mentions time vortexes as these warnings to Scott about what not to get involved in,” Reed said. “These things might prove valuable. They’re not just randomly spouted off in the moment. But, again, part of the fun of that was putting detail in there and throwing it out for the audience to guess which ones might be pertinent and which ones might not.”

In Ant-Man and the Wasp, Paul Rudd's Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne/The Wasp team up after Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) asks them to battle Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), who has the ability to be invisible and intangible. The film also features Michael Pena and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Avengers 4 is set to release on 3 May, 2019.

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 14:12 PM