Jeetz Filmworks in association with AA Films presents ‘Chengiz’ a high-octane, high-energy action entertainer headlined by Bengali superstar Jeet. While the film is highly anticipated in Bengali markets, and amongst Jeet’s fans on home turf, the Hindi-speaking audience has some good news in store as the film is all set to release in Hindi.

This development makes ‘Chengiz’ the first ever Bengali film to be released in Hindi. While several films from the South have been released in the Hindi language, this makes it a first for the Bengali film industry to make inroads into an entirely different market.

Starring Jeet in and as Chengiz, the film also stars Shataf Figar, Susmita Chatterjee and Rohit Bose Roy in key roles and revolves around the underworld fabric of Calcutta from the 70’s to the mid-90’s. The film captures and chronicles the journey of ‘Chengiz’ an underworld kingpin who ruled the streets.

The superstar dons an entirely different avatar from his gangster avatar, to his style and charisma, looking deadly yet chic in this thrilling mass entertainer with universal appeal.

Produced by Jeet, Gopal Madnani and Amit Jumrani, ‘Chengiz’ has been directed by Rajesh Ganguly who has also worked on the dialogues and screenplay. Based on a story by Neeraj Pandey and Rajesh Ganguly, the film is set for an Eid release on the 21st April 2023.

