The 91-year-old veteran filmmaker Tarun Majumdar, recognised for his captivating work in Bengali cinema, has passed away due to a prolonged illness. Majumdar was receiving treatment for the past few days at Kolkata's SSKM Hospital, where he was reportedly declared dead on Monday.

He made his directorial debut with the 1959 Bengali movie Chaowa Pawa, in which he co-starred in with Sachin Mukherji and Dilip Mukherji under the stage name Yatrik. Few of Majumdar's direct blockbusters include Balika Badhu in 1967, Kuheli in 1971, Shriman Prithviraj in 1973, Fuleswari in 1974, Dadar Kirti in 1980, Bhalobasa Bhalobasa in 1985, and Apan Amar Apan in 1990.

He has won five Filmfare Awards, seven BFJA Awards, four National Awards, and an Anandalok Award. In 1990, the Indian government awarded him with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour.

Celebrities have also expressed their grief at Tarun Majumdar's death. Director Srijit Mukherji wrote on Facebook, “The last of the legendary constellation which included Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak, Mrinal Sen and Tapan Sinha as well and the person whose cinematic greatness cracked the rare alchemical code of box office success, film festival glory and awards acclaim regularly leaves us today. Nimontron, Shreeman Prithviraj, Shongshar Shimaante, Pawlatok, Knacher Shawrgo, Thogini, Gawnodebota, Chawa Pawa, Balika Bodhu, Dadar Kirti - the list is prolific and exemplary. Farewell to the ever-underrated Tarun Majumdar - travel well, Legend.”

