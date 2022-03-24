Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee dies at 57, Mamata Banerjee expresses grief

Reports suggest Abhishek Chatterjee was keeping unwell for sometime and suffered a heart attack at his home in the wee hours of Thursday.

Renowned Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee died on Thursday at 57. Chatterjee was popular for working both in Bengali films as well as the TV industry.

Reports suggest that the actor was keeping unwell for some time, and suffered a heart attack at his home in the wee hours of Thursday. According to a report by The Telegraph Online, Chatterjee participated in a reality show, and fell ill during the shoot on Wednesday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter, and expressed grief over Chatterjee's demise. "Sad to know of the untimely demise of our young actor Abhishek Chatterjee," she said, adding that the actor was talented and versatile in his performances.

Further lauding Chatterjee's acting skills, the TMC supremo said that it was a great loss for TV serials and the film industry. "My condolences to his family and friends (sic)," she wrote.

Abhishek Chatterjee made his debut in the Bengali film industry with Pathbhola in 1986. Directed by Tarun Majumdar, Chatterjee starred alongside Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tapas Paul, Sandhya Roy, and Utpal Dutt in the film.

Some of the veteran actor's notable films include Toofan, Mayer Anchal, Maryada, Amar Prem, Sabuj Saathi, and Papi among many others.

On the personal front, Chatterjee studied from Baranagore Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama High School. He later pursued graduation from Seth Anandram Jaipuria College under the University of Calcutta.

