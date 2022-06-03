Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Benedict Wong as Wong, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Michael Stuhlbarg as Nicodemus West and Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer.

Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 22. In an Instagram post on Thursday night, the streaming service said the film will be available on its platform in five languages—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English.

"Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness streams from June 22 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English," the post read.

The movie is a sequel to 2016's Doctor Strange, which introduced Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange aka Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The movie follows Doctor Strange as he tries to contain the aftermath of the multiverse-fracturing spell he cast in the 2021 hit film Spider-Man: No Way Home -- which caused villains from across the multiverse to spill over into the central MCU timeline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Benedict Wong as Wong, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Michael Stuhlbarg as Nicodemus West and Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer.

The movie is directed by Sam Raimi, who is known for helming Darkman, Evil Dead, The Quick and the Dead, A Simple Plan, The Gift and others. The editing of the film is done by Bob Murawski and Tia Nolan while John Mathieson has cranked the camera. Produced by Kevin Feige, the film is written by Michael Waldron. The film released theatrically last month and earned over $700 million at the global box office.

(With inputs from PTI)

​​Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​