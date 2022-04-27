Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to take the biggest opening for a Hollywood film in India.

Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is scheduled to release in the first week of May, is set to take a blockbuster start at the Indian box office. The advance booking of the film opened a month prior to its release date and has already collected over Rs 10 crore plus since then. With 10 more days remaining to its release, we are expecting it to take a bumper opening at the ticket windows.

Talking about the blockbuster start of the Hollywood biggie, Kamal Gianchandani- CEO - PVR pictures shared, “Marvel films have always created magic on the Indian box office and a month advance opening has been a very strategic move from the studio. There has been a massive response on the advance booking and with the increasing demand from the fans, we are expecting all the shows across India to go house full very soon."

Devang Sampat, CEO Cinepolis also echoed Kamal's words and said, "Marvel movies enjoy a great fan following in India and this movie has also seen tremendous response. High pre-sale record was last seen in Avengers: Endgame and with such crazy fandom across the nation, we can see yet another Marvel blockbuster coming at Cinépolis India 400 screens."

On the other hand, Rajender Singh Jyala, Chief Programming Officer at INOX Leisure added, "Metro Cities have always been the Marvel fanatics but this time with Doctor Strange what surprises us is that we have got a phenomenal response from Tier 2 markets as well. This indeed shows the reach that Marvel films and characters have created over the years. We are delighted that the advance booking numbers are phenomenal across the INOX cinemas, and the film is all set to open with big numbers."

Also starring Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams, Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness will release on 6 May in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

