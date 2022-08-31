Veteran actor Ben Kingsley is set to reprise the character of Trevor Slattery in the upcoming Wonder Man series from Marvel Studios

Set at Disney Plus, the show will focus on the Marvel character Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man. In the comics, Williams is the son of a wealthy industrialist whose company sees a downfall due to competition from Tony Stark’s Stark Industries.

The name Ben Kingsley naturally evokes feelings of respect. He is unquestionably one of the most honoured actors of his time, thus news of his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe will no doubt be warmly received by fans.

According to Variety, the Academy Award winner will play Trevor Slattery again in the upcoming Disney+ series Wonder Man. The information also supports rumours that the mysterious new series will be a parody of Hollywood because, in the original comic books, Trevor Slattery played the role of Wonder Man, a figure who worked as both a stuntman and an actress.

Williams joins villain Baron Zemo and gains superpowers including super strength and durability. After facing the Avengers several times, Wonder Man ultimately becomes one of them.

According to entertainment website Variety, the series in being developed as a Hollywood satire. Kingsley’s Slattery, who first appeared in “Iron Man 3“, is a failed actor and Wonder Man has been an actor and a stuntman in the comics.

Most recently, the veteran actor appeared as Slattery in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed and co-wrote Shang-Chi, will serve as an executive producer and co-creator on the Wonder Man series. Andrew Guest is attached as head writer.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.