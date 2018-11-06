You are here:

Ben Foster to play an Auschwitz survivor in Barry Levinson's boxing drama, Harry Haft

Actor Ben Foster has signed on to play the lead in boxing drama Harry Haft.

The feature, to be directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Levinson, will tell the story of a boxer who survived Auschwitz by being forced to fight fellow prisoners in the concentration camps in ghoulish gladiatorial battles.

Haunted by the memories and his guilt, he attempts to use high-profile fights against boxing legends like Rocky Marciano as a way to find his first love again.

The script has been adapted by Justine Juel Gillmer from Alan Scott Haft's book about his father, Harry Haft: Survivor Of Auschwitz, Challenger Of Rocky Marciano, reported Deadline.

Levinson will also produce the feature alongside New Mandate Film's Matti Leshem , Aaron L Gilbert, Jason Sosnoff and Scott Pardo.

Foster, 38, most recently appeared in Debra Granik's Leave No Trace and Melanie Laurent's Galveston.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2018 13:53 PM