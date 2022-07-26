It's not known why Affleck began crying, Lopez appeared to be comforting him by putting a hand on his cheek.

Hollywood star couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are currently enjoying their romantic getaway in Paris.

However, the actor was spotted getting emotional during their trip as he broke down in tears as the singer-actress cradled his head.

The pair had stopped off at restaurant La Girafe for dinner on her 53rd birthday as they enjoyed the view of the Eiffel Tower, reports mirror.co.uk.

Pictured enjoying an intimate meal before being surprised by a cake adorned with sparklers, the couple appeared to be happier than ever as they cuddled each other.

It's not known why Affleck began crying, though Lopez appeared to be comforting him by putting a hand on his cheek.

The couple tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas earlier this month and haven't been able to keep their hands off one another since arriving in the French capital.

They have also been seen enjoying an alfresco dinner with their kids - Affleck's children Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, as well as Lopez's 14-year-old Emme.

The actor shares Violet, Seraphina and 10-year-old Samuel with his former-wife Jennifer Garner.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker shares twins Emme and Max with her ex Marc Anthony.

