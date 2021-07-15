This month two boxing dramas, Toofaan in Hindi and Sarpatta Parambarai in Tamil and Telugu, are set to release before Prime Day 2021.

Amazon Prime Video has announced the release of new feature films and shows to mark Prime Day 2021. The line-up includes a host of Hindi, as well as South Indian titles. Hollywood films like Judas and the Black Messiah, and the live-action Tom & Jerry will also have their digital premieres on the platform.

Here is the list of the Indian films to watch on Amazon Prime:

Malik (Malayalam) - 15 July

Fahadh Faasil features in the Malayalam film, which revolves around a human trafficking ring in Dubai. Mahesh Narayanan is the director, with whom the actor previously collaborated on 2020's C U Soon. The plot travels from the 1960s to 2018. Malik also stars Biju Menon, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan and Vinay Forrt. The crime drama was slated to release in cinemas on Eid this May, but the decision had to be stalled due to the second wave of COVID-19 .

Toofaan (Hindi) - 16 July

Farhan Akhtar plays a boxer in the Rakeysh Omprakash sports drama, his second collaboration with the director after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Written by Anjum Rajabali, with additional screenplay and dialogue by Vijay Maurya, Toofaan also stars Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Supriya Pathak, Kapur and Hussain Dalal.

The film is backed by Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment, along with Mehra's ROMP Pictures. Toofaan will be Akhtar's first direct-to-digital release. The film was scheduled to have a theatrical release but the makers opted for a release on the streamer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Narappa (Telugu) - 20 July

Narappa starring Venkatesh is a Telugu remake of Dhanush-led Asuran. Narappa is helmed by director Srikanth Addala, which also stars Priyamani and Karthik Ratnam, Rao Ramesh, Rajeev Kanakala.

Ikkat (Kannada) - 21 July

The comedy-drama is a timely one, set against the backdrop of the pandemic lockdown. Esham and Haseen Khan have written, directed and edited Ikkat, which stars Nagabhushana, Bhoomi, RJ Vikki, Sundar Veena, Anand Ninasam and Naveen Chethana in pivotal roles. The News Minute shared the film's synopsis: "The story revolves around an unhappy married couple who are on the verge of getting a divorce, but are forced to spend time with each other when a nationwide lockdown is announced due to the pandemic."

Sarpatta Parambarai (Tamil ad Telugu) - 22 July

Amazon Prime is releasing another boxing drama, this time set in 1970s Madras, where there are two rival clans Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Parambarai. Arya stars in the lead, as a pugilist who proves his mettle in the ring. The sports film is directed by Pa Ranjith, known for Kabaali and Kaala.