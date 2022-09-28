Before Lata Mangeshkar, these celebs were honoured by naming the streets and chowks after them
Lata Mangeshkar’s nephew Adinath Mangeshkar, who was the special guest, was seen getting emotional during the inauguration of the Chowk.
On the occasion of Lata Mangeshkar’s birth anniversary (28th September), Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a chowk in Ayodhya will be named after the legendary singer.
While this news made all fans of Lata Didi super happy, this is not the first time where we saw the streets and chowks after Bollywood celebs.
Mohammed Rafi Chowk
The chowk, which is situated at SV Road, Bandra, is named after the legendary singer. It is near his bungalow Rafi Mansion.
Sushant Singh Rajput Chowk
Ford Company Chowk situated in Purnea, Bihar was renamed Sushant Singh Rajput chowk as a tribute to the late actor.
Nargis Dutt Road
In memory of the Mother India actress, a street at Pali Hill, Bandra (West)
Manoj Kumar Goswami road
To honour the actor, the Pimpalwadi Road leading to Shirdi was named after him.
Raj Kapoor Crescent
A street named after Raj Kapoor is situated in Brampton, Canada
Allah-Rakha Rahman St
A street in Markham, Ontario, Canada was named after Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman.
Talking about Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, Narendra Modi said, “The Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya, where Goddess Saraswati’s veena has been established, will be a symbol of her musical meditation.”
He added, “I have a lot of memories with Lata didi, many emotional memories. Whenever we would talk, her sweet voice would mesmerise me. She called me in happiness when Bhoomi Poojan of Ayodhya’s Ram temple got completed
“I remember, after the bhoomi-poojan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Lata didi called me. She was very happy. She could not believe that Ram Mandir was being constructed. The chowk named after Lata didi will act as an inspiration for those who are associated with the arts in our country. This will remind us that being connected to the roots, and going towards an advanced future, it is our duty to spread the message of Indian culture and arts all over the world,” concluded PM Modi.
