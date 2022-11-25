Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma who is presently busy shooting her upcoming sports film, Chakda Xpress, a biopic based on former India women’s cricketer Jhulan Goswami, shared a heartfelt post as the Indian pacer rang in her 40th birthday on Friday, 25 November. Taking to her Instagram story, Anushka shared a picture of Jhulan and further wrote, “Happy Birthday Champ.” Apart from that, the actress penned a short note showing her respect for the former cricketer. “It’s been such a privilege to know you. You are a generation-defining character who has leveled the playing field for women cricketers in India. More power to you”, Anushka’s message read.

The story was later also reposted by Jhulan on her Instagram story as she went on to thank Anushka for the wishes.

Notably, this is not the first time when the Bollywood actress had expressed her appreciation for the Indian pacer. Earlier, when Jhulan announced her retirement from international cricket, Anushka took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures. Calling Jhulan an “inspiration, a legend, and a role model” for all, she thanked the cricketer for her contribution to Indian women’s cricket.

In the meantime, Anushka will be seen portraying the role of Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. She started shooting for the film in June this year and has been since then sharing several glimpses from the sets. A teaser of the film has also been released by the makers.

Made under Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz, the film is slated for an OTT release next year.

About Jhulan Goswami

One of the fastest female bowlers of all time, Goswami played as a pacer for the Indian team. Throughout her international cricket career, she claimed 255 wickets in 204 ODIs. She further went on to bag the ICC Women’s Player of the Year award in 2007 and has also been awarded the Padma Shri.

Born in a middle-class family in West Bengal’s Nadia district, Goswami has made the country proud on the international level. As she celebrates her 40th birthday, fans have been sending in their best wishes since morning.

