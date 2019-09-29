Batwoman star Ruby Rose undergoes emergency surgery after stunt injury leaves her facing paralysis

Ruby Rose recently took to Instagram and shared a graphic video of an emergency surgery she had to undergo following a serious stunt injury. The actress wrote that she had left her with two herniated discs that were close to severing her spinal chord, leaving her at risk of paralysis. She added that she was in "chronic pain" but could not feel her arms.

Referring to the video of the surgical procedure, Ruby joked, "To anyone asking why I let them video it.. Did you not watch that Grey’s Anatomy episode where they left a towel in a patient?? Also, I wanted to see what happens when we go under." The actress also thanked her doctor, "I am forever in your debt."

According to People.com, Ruby had undergone surgery after suffering from years of back pain. She had said that she had even quit smoking ahead of the procedure.

Ruby gained stardom when she was cast in season three of Netflix's Orange is the New Black. The actress has been cast as Batwoman for The CW. She will play the first openly LGBTQ superhero to headline a TV series. She had previously said that she was "thrilled and honoured", and an "emotional wreck" over the news. However, the Australian actor had to unfortunately delete her Twitter account due to fan backlash.

"Her being gay, it's definitely part of who she is, and it's definitely part of the story and establishing why she's not in the military anymore. But the show is not about a gay superhero. It's about a superhero," Ruby had explained in an interview, reports Daily Mail. The first look poster unveiled her black and red superhero costume.

Caroline Dries and Greg Berlanti have developed the show from Berlanti Productions alongside Warner Bros Television. Batwoman will premiere in the US on 6 October.

Updated Date: Sep 29, 2019 15:36:52 IST