Batwoman producer confirms superhero character played by Ruby Rose in CW series is Jewish

At the Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour, Batwoman executive producer Caroline Dries confirms that the protagonist is Jewish. The show has the first openly gay superhero to headline a TV series.

The titular character is played by Orange is the New Black-fame actress Ruby Rose. The TCA panel also included Arrow actors Steven Amell, and David Ramsey, alongside executive producers Beth Schwartz, and Marc Guggenheim.

"Kate Kane is a Jewish woman," said Dries. She explained that though her religious background is "not a huge thing", the makers are trying to make her Jewish identity better represented onscreen, reports Comicbook.com. The debut footage, which was shown at the recent San Deigo Comic-Con, did not include a sequence directly referring to her bat mitzvah (a Jewish coming-of-age ritual).

At the TCA press tour, Rose also says that there will be more interaction between Batwoman and Superwoman in one of DC's crossover episodes, writes Deadline. Dries reveals that despite having an on-and-off relationship with her closeted friend Sophie (played by Meghan Tandy), Kane will have an active romantic life and will go on dates, reports Entertainment Weekly. She does not reveal who Kane's love interests are going to be, but does mention that they will play an integral role in her journey as a superhero.

DC Comics introduced Batwoman as Kathy Kane in 1956 but her character was reintroduced in 2006 as Kate Kane.

Rose becomes the first LGBTQ lead actor in a live-action superhero series. In 2018, the actress, who shot to fame after appearing on Orange is the New Black, said that she was "thrilled and honoured", and an "emotional wreck" over the news. However, the Australian actor had to unfortunately delete her Twitter account due to fan backlash.

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2019 11:59:20 IST