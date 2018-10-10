Batwoman first look: Fiery-haired Ruby Rose suits up for upcoming Arrowverse crossover

The first official look of Batwoman, played by Ruby Rose, was revealed recently. The Orange is the New Black actress can be seen as the red-headed caped vigilante. The stand-alone series headlined by her character is in development for the 2019-20 TV season.

Batwoman, whose real name is Kate Kane, will be introduced in December's Arrowverse crossover event between CW's other DC Comics shows, Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl. According to BBC, the actress has started filming for the upcoming episodes in Vancouver, Canada. The costume has been designed by four-time Oscar winner Colleen Atwood, who has also worked on the aforementioned shows before.

DC Comics introduced Batwoman as Kathy Kane in 1956 but her character was reintroduced in 2006 as Kate Kane, who was openly gay and of Jewish descent, writes BBC.

Rose becomes the first LGBTQ lead actor in a live-action superhero series. On 7 August, the actress, who shot to fame after appearing on Orange is the New Black, said that she was "thrilled and honored" and an "emotional wreck" over the news. However, the Australian actor had to delete her Twitter account due to fan backlash.

