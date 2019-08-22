Batla House box office collection: John Abraham's cop thriller amasses Rs 62.06 cr in seven days

John Abraham's latest outing, Batla House, has been having a decent run at the box office, despite facing stiff competition from Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer space drama Mission Mangal. Releasing on Independence Day, the film minted Rs 15.55 crore on its opening day, becoming the second-best opener of Abraham, followed by Satyameva Jayate (Rs 20 crore).

On the seventh day of its release, Batla House earned Rs 4.24 crore, taking its total collections to Rs 62.06 crore.

The film is based on a real-life incident about the Delhi spot where a shootout took place in 2008. Known for appearing in patriotic dramas like Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran, Satyameva Jayate, and his last release Romeo Akbar Walter, John has once again dabbled in the genre with Batla House by essaying officer Sanjay Kumar Yadav, who led the encounter.

John Abraham had earlier told Firstpost he feels despite the box office clash, both Mission Mangal and Batla House have enough meat to draw audiences to theatres. "I think the good thing is that there are two very credible films that are releasing this Independence Day. Talking about business, I am confident that there is enough business for two films on that day, and both me and Akshay know this. I think it’s great for the audience, and the winner ultimately is the audience as they get to choose between two very, hopefully, good films that day," Abraham was quoted as saying.

Prior to its release, an accused in the ongoing Batla House encounter case had filed a plea demanding a stay on the film, saying it would adversely affect his trial. However, the film was greenlit by the Delhi High Court after the makers agreed to some modifications, according to India Today.

Batla House is the second collaboration between director Nikkhil Advani and Abraham after Salaam-E-Ishq. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Prakash Raj, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles.

