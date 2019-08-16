Batla House box office collection: John Abraham's cop thriller amasses Rs 14.59 cr on opening day

John Abraham's latest thriller Batla House, based on a real-life incident about the Delhi spot where a shootout took place in 2008, opened in theatres on 15 August, clashing with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's film Mission Mangal. Although the film raked in a decent Rs 14.59 crore on its opening day, the business seems to have been affected by the clash with Jagan Shakti's space drama.

The commerce has also been affected as some of the scenes were altered on the directives of the Delhi High Court.



#BatlaHouse fares well on Day 1, although the numbers are affected due to the clash... Gathered momentum post noon onwards... #IndependenceDay holiday gave its biz additional push... Will need to score from Fri-Sun... Thu ₹ 14.59 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2019

John Abraham had earlier told Firstpost that he feels despite the box office clash, both Mission Mangal and Batla House have enough meat to draw audiences to theatres. "I think the good thing is that there are two very credible films that are releasing this Independence Day. Talking about business, I am confident that there is enough business for two films on that day, and both me and Akshay know this. I think it’s great for the audience, and the winner ultimately is the audience as they get to choose between two very, hopefully, good films that day," Abraham was quoted as saying.

Nikkhil Advani, who has directed the cop thriller, said in March 2018 that he has acquired all the necessary NOCs (No Objection Certificates) for the film that follows the encounters of Indian Mujahideen terrorists in the Batla House locality of the national capital. Two suspected terrorists were reportedly gunned down in the September 2008 shootout, two others were arrested while one accused escaped.

Known for appearing in patriotic dramas like Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran, Satyameva Jayate, and his last release Romeo Akbar Walter, John has once again dabbled in the genre with Batla House by essaying officer Sanjay Kumar Yadav, who led the encounter.

Batla House is the second collaboration of Advani and Abraham after Salaam-E-Ishq. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Prakash Raj, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles.

