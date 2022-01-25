Batgirl casts Ivory Aquino as first trans character in a DC Comics feature film
The film, set at HBO Max, also features actors Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton and Jacob Scipio. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing the movie.
When We Rise actor Ivory Aquino has been roped in to essay the role of Alysia Yeoh in upcoming DC Comic movie Batgirl. According to Deadline, Yeoh's appearance will mark the first time a live-action film adaptation of a DC Comics title will feature an openly trans character.
The character, which first appeared in a 2011 issue of Batgirl written by Gail Simone and penciled by Ardian Sya, is the best friend of the titular superhero aka Barbara Gordon.
The film, set at HBO Max, also features actors Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton and Jacob Scipio. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing the movie.
Aquino, a transgender in real life, is best known for her performance in the Netflix series When They See Us and Tales of the City as well as ABC's When We Rise.
also read
Kanye West, now Ye, reportedly planning to travel to Russia, meet Vladimir Putin
Kanye West heads to Russia to work on new business deals with Aras Agalarov, the Azerbaijani-Russian billionaire businessman with ties to Donald Trump
Rust armourer sues film's ammunition supplier over mixing dummy and live weapons
Rust armourer sued the film's ammunition supplier, accusing him of leaving real bullets among the dummy cartridges, resulting in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer.
Netflix plans to develop two sequels of Red Notice; Rawson Marshall Thurber expected to direct
Netflix aims to start production on the sequels in 2023, with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds to return.