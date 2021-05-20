“With Batgirl, we hope to take the audience on a fun ride and see a different side of Gotham,” said the film's producer

The famous directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who helmed 2020 hit Bad Boys For Life, is appointed by Warner Bros to direct the Batgirl movie. The film is centred on Barbra Gordon, the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner James Gordon. British screenwriter Christina Hodson, who is known for Bumblebee and Birds of Prey has penned the script while Kristin Burr is producing the project. She is currently gearing up for the release of Cruella this month.

“With Batgirl, we hope to take the audience on a fun ride and see a different side of Gotham,” said producer Kristin Burr. Further giving an update on the core team, she said that the script by Christina is crackling with spirit while Adil and Bilall have exciting and joyous energy that makes them the perfect duo for this project.

Earlier, Warner Bros had appointed Joss Whedon to write and direct the highly-anticipated movie, but he walked away after he was unable to crack the story.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were born and brought up in Morocco, later they studied film in Belgium. They both are executive producers and directors on Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series Ms Marvel.

Gordon first appeared in 1961 comics as Batgirl aka Betty Kane.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros is planning to release Batgirl directly to HBO Max instead of theatres. This movie will join a growing line-up of upcoming Warner Bros DC films, such as The Batman, The Flash, Aquaman 2 among others on the list.