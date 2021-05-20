Warner Bros' Batgirl to be helmed by Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah
“With Batgirl, we hope to take the audience on a fun ride and see a different side of Gotham,” said the film's producer
The famous directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who helmed 2020 hit Bad Boys For Life, is appointed by Warner Bros to direct the Batgirl movie. The film is centred on Barbra Gordon, the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner James Gordon. British screenwriter Christina Hodson, who is known for Bumblebee and Birds of Prey has penned the script while Kristin Burr is producing the project. She is currently gearing up for the release of Cruella this month.
“With Batgirl, we hope to take the audience on a fun ride and see a different side of Gotham,” said producer Kristin Burr. Further giving an update on the core team, she said that the script by Christina is crackling with spirit while Adil and Bilall have exciting and joyous energy that makes them the perfect duo for this project.
Earlier, Warner Bros had appointed Joss Whedon to write and direct the highly-anticipated movie, but he walked away after he was unable to crack the story.
Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were born and brought up in Morocco, later they studied film in Belgium. They both are executive producers and directors on Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series Ms Marvel.
Gordon first appeared in 1961 comics as Batgirl aka Betty Kane.
Meanwhile, Warner Bros is planning to release Batgirl directly to HBO Max instead of theatres. This movie will join a growing line-up of upcoming Warner Bros DC films, such as The Batman, The Flash, Aquaman 2 among others on the list.
also read
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: NCB arrests drug peddler in Goa, to be produced in court on 7 May
"Hemal Shah's alleged involvement came to light during the investigation of a drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death," NCB's official confirmed
Veteran actor Dalip Tahil's son Dhruv arrested by Mumbai Police in connection to procuring drugs
The Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police's crime branch had earlier arrested an alleged drug peddler, whose chats allegedly revealed that Dhruv Tahil had contacted him for obtaining drugs.
Pooja Hegde tests negative for COVID-19, says she has ‘recovered well'
Pooja Hegde, who was under home quarantine, thanked her fans for praying for her speedy recovery.