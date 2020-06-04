You are here:

Basu Chatterjee passes away: Amitabh Bacchan, Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher mourn filmmaker's demise

Legendary filmmaker Basu Chatterjee passed away on Thursday, 4 June in Mumbai, following age-related ailments. He was 93.

Known for directing films like Choti Si Baat, Rajnigandha, Baaton Baaton Mein, Chitchor, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, Basu Chatterjee began his career as an illustrator and cartoonist with the weekly tabloid Blitz, published in Mumbai by Russi Karanjia.

He made his directorial debut in 1969 with Sara Akash, which won him the Filmfare Best Screenplay Award.

Chatterjee also directed two episodes of television shows Byomkesh Bakshi and Rajani for Doordarshan.

He won several awards during his illustrious career including the National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare in 1992 for Durga.

Celebrities, politicians, and others mourned his death on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about Basu Chatterjee's demise, writing, "His works are brilliant and sensitive. It touched people's hearts and represented the simple and complex emotions, as well as struggles of people. Condolences to his family and innumerable fans. Om Shanti."

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief at Basu Chatterjee’s passing away.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted that Basu Chatterjee was a legendary filmmaker who will be missed.

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule said she was saddened to hear about the demise of Basu Chatterjee.

Calling Basu Chatterjee's death a "sad loss" actor Amitabh Bachchan posted that the legendary filmmaker was a "quite, soft spoken, gentle human".

Actress Shabana Azmi said she was "fortunate" to have done three "lovely" films with Basu Chatterjee.

"A prolific filmmaker, he was the pioneer of what came to be regarded as middle of the road cinema," the actress wrote.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a short video message remembering the legendary filmmaker. He captioned the video, "We will miss you Basu Da! Your simplicity in your persona and in your cinema. Om Shanti."

While actor Manoj Joshi wrote that with the director’s demise an era ended, music director Jeet Ganguli remembered Basu Chatterjee as the man, "Who has been one of the change makers of Indian cinema."

Actress Divya Dutta remembered the director thanking him for his "amazingly feel good" films.

Filmmakers Sujoy Ghosh and Madhur Bhandarkar also expressed their sorrow at the legend’s demise.

Remembering Basu, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted, "What a man! Lit up our younger movie-going days with Rajnigandha, Chitchor, Chhoti Si Baat, Khatta Meetha, Baton Baton Mein, so many more."

Indian Film and TV Director's Association (IFTDA) also mourned the demise of legendary filmmaker Basu Chatterjee. National Film Archive of India (NFAI) too expressed condolence.

Our heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of legendary filmmaker #BasuChatterjee. He will be remembered with his films presenting simple stories of middle class families- tales of conflict, aspiration, relationship, emotion. #RIPBasuChatterjee pic.twitter.com/bXSE6jByuZ — NFAI (@NFAIOfficial) June 4, 2020

IFTDA mourns the demise of Legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee.A Master of Humour who delved into social and moral issues through his films.We pray to the almighty to bless his noble soul & give courage to his family to bear the irreplaceable loss. pic.twitter.com/SS946bnpbp — Iftda India (@DirectorsIFTDA) June 4, 2020

What a man! Lit up our younger movie-going days with Rajnigandha, Chitchor, Chhoti Si Baat, Khatta Meetha, Baton Baton Mein, so many more. #BasuChatterjee. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 4, 2020

Sad to hear the demise of Veteran Filmmaker Shri.Basu Chatterjee. Will be always remembered for his Light Hearted comedies & Simplistic Films. #OmShanti 💐🙏 pic.twitter.com/YllOjtP4U5 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) June 4, 2020

basu chatterjee moves on. for me very few sees the lighter side of life like he did. all his films have a smirk on their faces. i'm a big fan. and i have kahaani 2 to prove it. — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) June 4, 2020

बासू दा आपकी बहुत याद आएगी।We will miss you Basu Da! Your simplicity in your persona and in your cinema. Om Shanti. 🙏🙏🙏 #BasuChatterjee pic.twitter.com/5anKo6lLnR — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 4, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about Basu Chatterjee’s passing away.A prolific filmaker, he was the pioneer of what came to be regarded as middle of the road cinema. I was fortunate to have done 3 lovely films with him Swami Apne Paraye and Jeena Yahan. All lifelike characters .RIP pic.twitter.com/tAN5vaTZiY — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 4, 2020

T 3552 - Prayers and Condolences on the passing of Basu Chatterjee .. a quiet, soft spoken, gentle human .. his films reflected the lives of middle India .. did 'MANZIL' with him .. a sad loss .. 🙏 .. in these climes often remembered for 'rim jhim gire saawan' — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 4, 2020

Saddened to hear about the demise of Basu Chatterjee - Veteran Filmmaker. My thoughts and prayers with his family. My Heartfelt Condolences. May He Rest in Peace.#BasuChatterjee — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) June 4, 2020

Saddened at the demise of legendary film director and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee. He gave us gems like 'Chhoti Si Baat', 'Chitchor', 'Rajanigandha', 'Byomkesh Bakshi', 'Rajni' among others. Condolences to his family, friends, fans & the entire film fraternity — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 4, 2020

Sad to hear of the demise of Shri Basu Chatterjee. His works are brilliant and sensitive. It touched people's hearts and represented the simple and complex emotions, as well as struggles of people. Condolences to his family and innumerable fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2020

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2020 15:40:28 IST

