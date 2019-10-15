Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to helm film on author Sudha, Infosys co- founder Narayana Murthy

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari will soon direct a film based on the life of Infosys co-founder NR Naryana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy. She will produce the feature alongside husband Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal, Chhichhore) and Mahaveer Jain, according to an announcement made by leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Here is the announcement

IT'S OFFICIAL... Film based on the incredible lives of NR Narayana Murthy [co-founder of #Infosys] and his wife Sudha Murthy announced... Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari will direct... Produced by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari and Mahaveer Jain. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 15, 2019

In August, Mumbai Mirror reported Ashwiny had already started researching on the couple as she wanted to get all the facts right. The report added the film will go on floors in 2020. The idea of a film on the Murthys was put forward by writer-director Sanjay Tripathy. The scripting will begin soon.

Before founding Infosys in 1981, Narayana worked with Indian Institute of Management Ahemedabad and Patni Computer Systems in Pune. Sudha was the first engineer to be hired by TATA Engineering and Locomotive Company (TELCO), and is also an author. Narayana is a Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan recipient. Sudha was honoured with the Padma Shri by former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

Ashwiny has helmed films like Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Nil Battey Sannata (2015), and Amma Kanakku (2016). Her next release is the sports drama, Panga, starring Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, and Neena Gupta. The film will see Kangana as a Kabaddi player, for which she underwent rigorous fitness training. Panga is scheduled to hit theatres on 24 January next year.

"It's a long and big film. It is going to take its own sweet time to complete. It's also a big challenge for me as it's different. I am also learning new things every day to the extent of learning a little bit of Kabaddi, and breaking my leg. But it's also enjoyable," Ashwiny had told Mid-Day.

