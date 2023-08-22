As Greta Gerwig’s Barbie completes a month of its release, the fantasy comedy film continues to break records worldwide. In the latest turn of events, the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer has now surpassed the records set by Christopher Nolan’s 2008 film The Dark Knight. The Warner Bros.’ film, which starred Christian Bale and Heath Ledger in the lead roles, generated $536 million in 2008, as reported by The Female Quotient in an Instagram post. Barbie, on the other hand, has now grossed over $1.2 billion.

According to the post, only 53 movies have so far made over $1 billion in the modern box office’s history. With the new record, Barbie becomes the biggest to be directed by a woman.

Check out the post:

Uploaded 2 days ago, the post has amassed over 1.8 lakh likes.

Check out some of the comments below:

Irish actress Eve Hewson wrote, “More movies about women by women, please.”

To this, the female-owned business website wrote while tagging the Robin Hood actress, “YES! Women-driven stories are loud and clear.”

“Girl Power,” wrote another user.

A user commented, “It’s crazy what happens when you take women into account when making movies.”

“Not surprised. Women’s impact and contribution is always underestimated,” stated a user.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie hit theatres on the same day as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer on 21 July. Since then, the two rival movies have grabbed attention for their worldwide box office collections.

With Barbie’s latest collection, it has become the fastest Warner Bros. film and the eighth film under the banner’s 100-year existence to enter the $1 billion club. A month into its release, the movie has already surpassed $500 million collections at the worldwide box office. The Margot Robbie film was also at the top of the charts throughout July and August 2023. It is also looking forward to surpassing Universal’s animated film The Super Mario Bros, which earned $574 million domestically.