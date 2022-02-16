Bappi Lahiri's 'music was all-encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. His lively nature will be missed by everyone,' Narendra Modi tweeted on veteran's singer's demise

Music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on Tuesday, 15 February. The veteran composer was 69 years of age.

According to a report in Indian Express, Lahiri passed away at around midnight last night at the Criticare Hospital in Mumbai’s Juhu area. As per a statement issued by the hospital, the singer-composer suffered from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

The composer was fondly known as the Disco King of Hindi music. He has popularised disco tunes through his music in films such as Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Sharaabi and so on.

As news spread of the veteran composer’s demise, celebrities from all over the country paid tribute to the Disco King: President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to Lahiri and called him a "matchless singer-composer".

Shri Bappi Lahiri was a matchless singer-composer. His songs found popularity not only in India but abroad. His diverse range included youthful as well as soulful melodies. His memorable songs will continue to delight listeners for long time. Condolences to his family and fans. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 16, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned Lahiri’s death and asserted that his music “was all-encompassing”, and relatable to people across generations.

Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/fLjjrTZ8Jq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Bappi Lahiri and stated that his “demise leaves a big void in the world of Indian music”.

Pained to learn about the passing away of legendary singer and composer, Bappi Lahiri Ji. His demise leaves a big void in the world of Indian music. Bappi Da will be remembered for his versatile singing and lively nature. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 16, 2022

Actor Akshay Kumar also mourned the Disco King’s loss and wrote that his “voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me”.

Today we lost another gem from the music industry… Bappi Da,your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 16, 2022

Ajay Devgn recalled the composer’s endearing personality while paying homage to him. He also stated that Lahiri’s songs in films such as Suraksha and Disco Dancer introduced “a more contemporary style in Hindi film music”.

Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer.

🕉 Shanti Dada🙏 You will be missed — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 16, 2022

Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani stated that Lahiri would always be a legend. He also wrote about the long friendship they had shared, and shared an image from the composer’s appearance on singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa last year.

Just heard about #BappiDa's demise. I'm stunned. He will forever be a legend, but more than that, he was a friend. We shared a mutual love & respect, & I'm grateful that VS were the first composers he sang for outside of his own songs. This was at Zee #SRGMP on 8 Nov 2021. pic.twitter.com/JoH9mXHPq7 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 16, 2022

Composer AR Rahman also paid tribute to Lahiri.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who had been Lahiri’s neighbour for over four decades, wrote that he could not believe that the veteran hitmaker passed away.

Actor Raveena Tandon recalled his style, ever-smiling face and paid tribute to him.

Actor Tusshar Kapoor stated that the world of music had lost another gem with Lahiri's death.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta remembered Lahiri as a man “of incredible melody and talent” and paid homage to him.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai also paid tribute to the Disco King and stated while Lahiri may have passed away, his music will forever remain with his fans.

Lahiri’s last Hindi song was from the 2020 movie Baaghi 3. The veteran composer had recently appeared on Bigg Boss 15 to promote his grandson Swastik’s son 'Baccha Party'.