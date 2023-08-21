Actress Banita Sandhu, who is known for her performance in Shoojit Sircar’s films like October co-starring Varun Dhawan and Sardar Udham featuring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, has made her relationship Instagram official with singer-rapper AP Dhillon.

After attending the star-studded screening of the singer’s Amazon Prime docu-series AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind, she took to Instagram to share a bunch of romantic pics with him and wrote in the caption, “with me” and dropped a heart emoji with it.

In the first pic, we can see Banita leaning over AP’s face from a bed, while in the other frame, we see the duo getting ready for the big event. The actress also shared a pic on her Insta-story, where Dhillon is helping Banita zip her dress.

For the unversed, AP Dhillon is known for songs like Excuses, Summer High, Dil Nu, All Night, Hills, Desires, Wo Noor, Majhail, Brown Munde and more.

Talking about the review of AP Dhillon — First Of A Kind, Firstpost wrote, “The series says that we know the music but we don’t know the man. This is his untold story. But it chooses to focus more on the fluffy and frothy side, never veering into the dark alleys like Asif Kapadia’s 2015 documentary Amy, which shed light on singer and songwriter Any Winehouse’s chilling encounter with drug abuse. Of course, Dhillon’s may have been a journey far removed from this gloom, but the idea of pitching everything to perfection is exactly the series’ imperfection.”

The screening of AP Dhillon docu-series was attended by biggies like Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh.