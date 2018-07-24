Balika Vadhu actor Sidharth Shukla arrested, later released on bail for crashing BMW into three vehicles

Balika Vadhu actor Sidharth Shukla, who was arrested for crashing his car into three vehicles on Saturday in Mumbai, has been released on bail with a penalty of Rs 5000.

The Indian Express reported that Shukla was driving his BMW X5 along Mumbai's Oshiwara suburb at about 6.30 pm on Saturday when the incident occurred. The report states that while driving along the stretch of road from Mega Mall, Oshiwara, the actor lost control of his car, and hit three other vehicles, before crashing his SUV against a divider. Three people sustained minor injuries in the accident and were taken to the hospital, the report added.

ANI tweeted, “We have registered a case against him. 1 person has been injured & 3 cars have been damaged. We have taken his blood sample. Further investigation is underway: Senior Inspector Shailesh Pasalwar on Siddharth Shukla’s car crash incident in Mumbai’s Oshiwara #Maharashtra (21.07.18)”

The actor has been booked for charges under the sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (Mischief causing damage toaksh the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

