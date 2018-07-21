Actor Sidharth Shukla reportedly involved in car crash in Mumbai's Oshiwara area; three hurt

Popular television actor Sidharth Shukla was allegedly involved in a car crash on the evening of Saturday, 21 July 2018.

The Indian Express reported that Shukla — known for his appearances in Balika Vadhu, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania — was driving his BMW X5 along Mumbai's Oshiwara suburb at about 6.30 pm on Saturday, when the incident occurred. The report states that while driving along the stretch of road from Mega Mall, Oshiwara, the actor lost control of his car, and hit three other vehicles, before crashing his SUV against a divider. Three people sustained minor injuries in the crash and were taken to hospital, the report added.

A police official at the site told the Express team that investigations into the accident were currently ongoing and that an official statement would be released once this was complete.

The Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens' Association (ALOCA) initially tweeted about the incident. They warned motorists to stay away from the area because of the accident, and later advised that alternate routes be taken as a section of the road had been shut for traffic in the aftermath.

"Three people suffered minor injuries and all the damaged vehicles (including the actor's BMW) had been towed from the spot, an ALOCA update said.

Shukla has not released a statement about the accident at the time of publishing this report.

Updated Date: Jul 21, 2018 21:20 PM