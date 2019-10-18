Bala song ‘Don’t Be Shy’ sees Ayushmann Khurrana match steps to Badshah's funky rap

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming feature Bala has managed to create positive ripples amidst wide audiences, with most viewers praising the actor's quirky choice of subject and hilarious content. The makers of the much-awaited comedy have now released the first track from the film, titled 'Don't Be Shy.' This song, composed by noted duo Sachin-Jigar, is a remake of Rogue's much-popular song of the same title.

Voiced by Shalmali Kholgade and Badshah, 'Don't Be Shy' sees a bald Ayushmann Khurrana match steps to the funky beats (as well as rap sections) of the song. Badshah's lyrical rap adds spunk to the melodious number.

Check out Bala's first song 'Don't Be Shy'

Talking about recreating the cult song that became a rage in the early 2000s, composer duo Sachin-Jigar say in a statement to Pune Mirror, “The song certainly brings back our college memories, and I’m sure it’s one of the most popular songs that all of us have danced to. We have taken a few ideas, and lovely hook line from the original song. There’s a lovely flute piece which we have tried to reuse, and tried to make it sound more timely and relevant for the youth to enjoy it, and at the same time, retain Sachin-Jigar flavour to it.” The two later add the song was quite relevant to the narrative, and the duo loved the challenge of redoing the song as per their style. However, they confess that the greater responsibility they had was to ensure the "dignity and legacy" of the original number remained intact. Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram post on Bala

