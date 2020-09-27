Bala, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Roam Rome Mein, Tamil indie film Nasir to be screened at Indo-German Film Week

Bala is among the many films that are a part of the Indo-German Film Week.

The Indo-German Film Week, which began on 24 September in Berlin, is set to screen Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam's hit film Bala on 27 and 28 September.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film addresses the issue of male pattern baldness and centres around Balmukund 'Bala' Shukla who is stressed because of the societal pressures that come with premature balding.

The event opened with Pareeksha, a film by Prakash Jha, made around the Indian education system. The story follows a rickshaw puller (Adil Hussain) in Bihar who dreams of providing quality education to his son, but the path is not as easy as he thinks.

The first day of the festival played Sushant Singh Rajput's Shuddh Desi Romance, Odia film Sala Budha, a digitally remastered version of Rajinikanth's 1997 action film Baashha, Mardaani 2, Tamil indie flick Nasir, and Bengali romance drama Robibaar.

Other films in the event's schedule are Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Roam Rome Mein, Malayalam coming-of-age drama Kalla Nottam, Guldasta (Bengali), Nirvana Inn (Hindi/Assamese), Kastoori (Marathi), Biriyaani — Flavors of Flesh (Malayalam), Dabangg 3 (Hindi), a documentary Breaking Barriers – The Casteless Collective, Mai Ghat: Crime No. 103/2005 (Marathi), and Josef – Born in Grace (Hindi),

Malayalam filmmaker Geetu Mohandas' bilingual drama Moothon will close the Indo-German Film Week. The story follows a 10-year-old boy from Lakshadweep, who is fascinated by the tales of the brother who he has never met. His journey quickly turns dark and dangerous, as his search eventually takes him to Mumbai’s underbelly, where he encounters many new people.