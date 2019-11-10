You are here:

Bala box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana-led comedy grosses Rs 25.88 cr in two days

FP Staff

Nov 10, 2019 12:41:33 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana plays a young man tackling the onset of premature balding in Amar Kaushik's second directorial Bala. The comedy with a social message earned Rs 10.15 crore on its opening day and Rs 15.73 crore on Saturday (10 November).

Ayushmann Khurrana in and as Bala. Image from Twitter

Trade analysts expect the film to cross Rs 40 crore in opening weekend earnings. If Bala does cross the mark, it will become Khurrana's third film after Badhaai Ho and Dream Girl to achieve this feat.

Besides Khurrana, the film stars Bhumi Pednekar plays a dark-skinned girl combating prejudice coming her way. Yami Gautam is seen as a local TikTok celebrity. Gautam and Khurrana have previously worked together on Vicky Donor while Pednekar has shared screen space with him in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi, Seema Pahwa and Abhishek Banerjee too are part of the film.

Khurrana is known to take up unconventional roles, like his debut film Vicky Donor, where his character becomes a sperm donor. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan dealt with the topic of erectile dysfunction while his last release Dream Girl saw him mimic a woman's voice. In an interview with Mid-Day, the actor had said that the success of his last few releases gave him the courage to experiment

"I don't feel scared as such but I think when you deliver back-to-back successful films, the producers of your film feel confident their film will get a better opening at the box-office I feature in it. I think after being a part of successful films, you become more fearless and more confident because you know that your past choices have been proven right. It tends you to take more risks."

Nov 10, 2019 12:41:33 IST

