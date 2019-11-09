Bala box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar's film earns Rs 10.15 cr on opening day

Ayushmann Khurrana battles premature balding in his new release Bala, while Bhumi Pednekar is seen combating societal wrath coming her way in the film as she plays a dark-skinned girl.

The new Amar Kaushik directorial has scored considerable numbers at the box office on its first day. Bala has earned Rs 10.15 crore after Friday.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on social media.

Check out the box office performance of Bala

The opening day box office figures bolsters Bala right at the top in terms of collections. Khurrana's Dream Girl, Badhaai Ho, and Article 15, follow suit.

Ayushmann reunites with his Vicky Donor actress Yami Gautam in this film, while Bhumi and Ayushmann have worked together on Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi, Seema Pahwa and Abhishek Banerjee too are part of the film, which is directed by the Stree director and produced by Dinesh Vijan. This is the second time Abhishek and Ayushmann have come together for a film. Earlier they were seen together in Dream Girl.

Talking about the film, and her role in it, Bhumi told Asian News International, "This is my way of promoting parity in society. I have always wanted my work to speak about societal parity right from my first film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, in which I was playing this beautiful, confident, young overweight girl who was comfortable in her own skin," the 30-yea-old actor said. "I am doing something similar in Bala, where I am playing a dark-skinned girl. I am not a social activist. I am just somebody who cares, somebody who is aware. I am somebody who truly wants to make a difference."

Updated Date: Nov 09, 2019 12:51:54 IST