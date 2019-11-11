Bala box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar's comedy earns Rs 43.95 cr in opening weekend

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer new comedy Bala has witnessed a successful opening weekend collection. According to trade analysts, the film has been positively received in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Bala earned Rs 10.15 crore on its opening day, Rs 15.73 crore on Saturday, and Rs 18.07 crore on Sunday (10 November).

Bala has become Ayushmann Khurrana's third film, after Badhaai Ho and Dream Girl, to cross the Rs 40 crore mark in opening weekend earnings.

#Bala is rocking... Packs a fantastic total in its opening weekend... Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities - which were decent/good - join the party on Day 3... Mon biz crucial, will give an idea of its lifetime biz... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr. Total: ₹ 43.95 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2019

According to Bollywood Hungama, Bala was released overseas across over 550 screens. From the Australian cinemas, the film raked in $18,308 (Rs 13.06 lakh) and $10,850 (Rs 7.74 lakh) from New Zealand.

In a recent interview with Press Trust of India, Khurrana called Bala the "most precious" films he has been a part of so far. "I'm humbled with the response and delighted that I have again backed a film that has its heart at the right place," he added.

While Khurrana battles premature balding, Bhumi Pednekar plays a dusky complexioned girl combating prejudice coming her way. Yami Gautam is seen as a local Tik-Tok celebrity, whom Khurrana's character courts and eventually marries. Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi, Seema Pahwa, and Abhishek Banerjee too are part of the film.

Gautam and Khurrana have previously worked together on Vicky Donor while Pednekar has shared screen space with him in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2019 12:02:42 IST