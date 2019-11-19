Bala box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar-starrer earns 92.99 cr in three weeks

Ayushmann Khurrana's new release Bala, is on its way to hit the Rs 100 crore mark soon. The film, currently in its third week at the domestic box office, has raked in Rs 92.99 crore. The film is performing well despite facing competition from big budget films like Housefull 4 and new releases like Marjaavaan.

Over the second week, Bala grossed Rs 3.76 crore on Friday, Rs 6.73 crore on Saturday, Rs 8.01 crore on Sunday. This Monday (18 November), the comedy raked in Rs 2.25 crore.

Box Office India notes that Bala crossed Luka Chuppi's earnings within a span of 11 days.

Here are the latest box office figures

#Bala inches closer to the century mark... [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr, Sun 8.01 cr, Mon 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 92.99 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 19, 2019

While Khurrana battles premature balding, Bhumi Pednekar plays a dusky complexioned girl combating prejudice coming her way. Yami Gautam is seen as a local Tik-Tok celebrity, whom Khurrana's character courts and eventually marries. Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi, Seema Pahwa, and Abhishek Banerjee too are part of the film.

Bala has become Ayushmann Khurrana's third film, after Badhaai Ho and Dream Girl, to cross the Rs 40 crore mark in opening weekend earnings. When the film mints Rs 100 crore, it will become Khurrana and Gautam's third film and Pednekar's second to reach the milestone.

Pednekar's character received backlash as she wore heavy make-up to reach the dusky skin tone required in the story. However, in an interview the actress said that her decision to take up the role has been called "brave" by some.

"Everyone has been telling me that I have been brave to play this role but I have been telling them that I see myself as an artist, someone who wants to shed herself and become a character in the film because that’s what is important. I can’t always be thinking about how I’m looking on screen because I will do disservice to the vision of the film and the character I have willingly chosen to do," she told Deccan Chronicle.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 19, 2019 12:41:54 IST