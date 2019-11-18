Bala box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's social comedy inches towards Rs100 cr mark

Ayushmann Khurrana, who had a successful year so far, might deliver yet another Rs. 100-crore club blockbuster with Bala. Trade analysts note that Amar Kaushik's Bala is set to become Khurrana's third film to enter Rs.100 crore club. In its first week, the film had paced fast to reach the Rs.50 crore mark.

During its Week 3 run, Bala raked Rs. 3.76 crore on Friday, Rs. 6.73 crore on Saturday and Rs.8.01 crore was added in the earnings. Along with Bala's first week collection, which tallies at Rs. 69.25 crore, the film's grand total currently stands at Rs.90.74 crore.

Check out the box office figures here

#Bala dominates multiplexes... Witnesses turnaround on [second] Sat and Sun... Should hit ₹ 💯 cr in Weekend 3... [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr, Sun 8.01 cr. Total: ₹ 90.74 cr. #India biz... Will be Ayushmann’s third, Yami’s third and Bhumi’s second 💯 cr grosser. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 18, 2019

Bala has become Ayushmann Khurrana's third film, after Badhaai Ho and Dream Girl, to cross the Rs 40 crore mark in opening weekend earnings. While the film serves as Khurrana and Yami Gautam's third film to enter the coveted Rs.100 crore club, it will be second 100 crore grosser for Bhumi Pednekar.

While Khurrana battles premature balding, Pednekar plays a dusky complexioned girl combating prejudice coming her way. Gautam is seen as a local Tik-Tok celebrity, whom Khurrana's character courts and eventually marries. Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi, Seema Pahwa, and Abhishek Banerjee too are part of the film.

In a recent interview with Press Trust of India, Khurrana called Bala the "most precious" films he has been a part of so far. "I'm humbled with the response and delighted that I have again backed a film that has its heart at the right place," he added.

Updated Date: Nov 18, 2019 13:04:00 IST