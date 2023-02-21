Entertainment

#BaftaSoWhite trends on Twitter amid BAFTA facing backlash over 'all-white' winners at show; check

BAFTA 2023 sparked a lot of anger among viewers who called out about a 'lack of diversity' among the winners.

FP Trending February 21, 2023 09:43:00 IST
The 76th British Academy Film Awards aka BAFTA Awards 2023 saw the celeb world descending at the star-studded event on Sunday, 19 February 2023. While the event made it to the headlines for every possible reason including the winners, BAFTA also came under fire from a section of people who claimed that the majority of winners were ‘white’. From an ‘all-white’ winners’ list to a group picture of all the award winners on stage at the Royal Festival Hall in London, the event sparked a lot of anger among people who called out about a ‘lack of diversity’ among the winners. This also led to an uproar on social media as viewers were too quick to spot the indifference.

While taking to Twitter, social media users started sharing posts with the #BaftaSoWhite hashtag to highlight a lack of diversity among the award winners. Drawing attention to the underrepresentation of POC, a user wrote, “It’s 2023 and this year’s BAFTA is an example that diversity only exists in theory. When it comes time to pick the winners, they pick only the white faces who will continue to get big roles for years to come.”

“Wait. Has any POC won? Because I’ve seen some phenomenal work by those nominated, who absolutely deserve their flowers. If I’m correct, not one has won?? Sheila Atim? Naomi Ackie? Viola Davis? Daryl McCormack? Michelle Yeoh? Bruh,” another person wrote.

Check how Twitter is reacting:

Notably, this comes with a concern following BAFTA dedicating significant attention towards bringing more diversity in its film awards process. Speaking of which, while this year’s BAFTA nominees saw a diverse inclusion, the winner’s list was dominated by likes of “All Quiet on the Western Front“, “Elvis“, and “The Banshees of Inisherin“. As the show progressed, it became quite evident that most POCs were omitted from the highest accolades.

Updated Date: February 21, 2023 15:16:00 IST

