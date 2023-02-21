The 76th British Academy Film Awards aka BAFTA Awards 2023 saw the celeb world descending at the star-studded event on Sunday, 19 February 2023. While the event made it to the headlines for every possible reason including the winners, BAFTA also came under fire from a section of people who claimed that the majority of winners were ‘white’. From an ‘all-white’ winners’ list to a group picture of all the award winners on stage at the Royal Festival Hall in London, the event sparked a lot of anger among people who called out about a ‘lack of diversity’ among the winners. This also led to an uproar on social media as viewers were too quick to spot the indifference.

While taking to Twitter, social media users started sharing posts with the #BaftaSoWhite hashtag to highlight a lack of diversity among the award winners. Drawing attention to the underrepresentation of POC, a user wrote, “It’s 2023 and this year’s BAFTA is an example that diversity only exists in theory. When it comes time to pick the winners, they pick only the white faces who will continue to get big roles for years to come.”

“Wait. Has any POC won? Because I’ve seen some phenomenal work by those nominated, who absolutely deserve their flowers. If I’m correct, not one has won?? Sheila Atim? Naomi Ackie? Viola Davis? Daryl McCormack? Michelle Yeoh? Bruh,” another person wrote.

Check how Twitter is reacting:

Here are the winners of the 2023 BAFTAs. The black woman is a presenter. Not even Oscar/GoldenGlobe winners Michelle Yeoh, Angela Basset, Viola Davis or Ke Huy Quan could break through. All judging systems have biases but this is broken. I'm not proud to be a BAFTA member today. pic.twitter.com/3A2IGewjHh — Del @ NaughtyDog (@TheCartelDel) February 19, 2023

Delighted for the Irish wins, all well deserved. …But no Michelle Yeoh or ANY POC, are you serious?! #BAFTAsowhite — Lee-Loi Chieng | 詹礼雷 🏳️‍🌈🇲🇾🇮🇪 (@LeeLoiChieng) February 20, 2023

This is purposeful. This is intentional. They’re saying that people of color can be invited to the party, but don’t expect to receive the recognition and acknowledgment that you deserve. #BAFTAsowhite https://t.co/PCPW7lJ4F1 — Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) February 20, 2023

I’m over expecting inclusion in award ceremonies tbh. It seems entry level employment schemes is the best film and TV have got to offer.

I’m just sad Alison was used to deflect the decision makers racism. #BAFTAsowhite https://t.co/xH2pgMxwST — Denise Rawls (@Denise_Rawls) February 20, 2023