BAFTAs 2019: Letitia Wright discusses depression, Bradley Cooper thanks Irina Shayak during acceptance speech

The coveted The British Academy of Film and Television Arts handed out its 2019 BAFTA Awards on 10 February with Roma and The Favorites reigning supreme during the ceremony. The ceremony was marked by a number of Brexit jibes, an inspiring acceptance speech by Black Panther star Letitia Wright, and Olivia Coleman speech in which she told her fellow The Favourite nominees they were 'going to get so pissed later'. Below are some of the best moments from the BAFTAs 2019:

Olivia Colman won over viewers with her acceptance speech after landing Best Leading Actress at the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards. Fumbling through her speech, Colman got a few laughs from the audience when she said she will hit the free bar with her fellow cast members after the historical comedy picked up seven out of the 12 awards it was nominated for. Colman fought back her tears as she dedicated the award to her co-stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, she insisted that the award was for all three of them. She said, "Emma and Rachel...you were the best and classiest and coolest honor guard that I could ever have. It’s weird that we can’t do that but this is for all three of us – it’s got my name on it but we can scratch some other names on.”

"This is for all of us, it's got my name on it but we can scratch in some other names." Olivia Colman dedicates her Best Actress #BAFTA for The Favourite to her co-stars Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone https://t.co/zzRq6954St pic.twitter.com/itMXKpSTa4 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) February 10, 2019

25-year-old Black Panther star Letitia Wright won her first BAFTA, and she used her acceptance speech to talk about overcoming depression and a near-exit phase from acting a few years ago. After accepting the publicly voted EE Rising Star Award at the 2019 BAFTA, Wright said: “A few years ago I saw myself in a deep state of depression, and I literally wanted to quit acting. I want to encourage you, anyone that’s going through a hard time….God made you, and you’re important,” she concluded.

Bradley Cooper won the 2019 BAFTA Best Original Music award for his film A Star is Born. He dedicated his win to his co-star, Lady Gaga, and girlfriend, Irina Shayk. "I got to fulfill a dream I never thought would happen," he said during the acceptance speech thanking Lady Gaga and Luke Nelson, "I share this with Lady Gaga tonight, the music was the heartbeat of this film."

"I also need to thank Irina for putting up with me while I was trying to make music in our basement for a year," he added.

First-time nominee Rami Malek won the best actor award for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. The actor thanked the surviving members of music band Queen and Freddie, who he called “the greatest outsider of them of all” for being “unwavering, unflinching and uncompromising in every way.” Bohemian Rhapsody also won for best sound.

Watch @ItsRamiMalek get the most enthusiastic hug ever from Spike Lee on his way to the stage Congratulations to tonight's leading actor winner! @BoRhapMovie #EEBAFTAs #BAFTA pic.twitter.com/xF0GwrCl7m — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 10, 2019

Mahershala Ali won best supporting actor for Peter Farrelly’s Green Book. “The work itself has always been the reward for me so to get this sort of thing is always a bit surreal,” said Ali. It is Ali’s first BAFTA having been nominated in the same category two years ago for Moonlight, for which he won an Oscar.

Very difficult not to tear up during Mahershala Ali's acceptance speech for supporting actor 😖 Congratulations, Mahershala! @greenbookmovie #EEBAFTAs #BAFTA pic.twitter.com/FaU9AFSw3s — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 10, 2019

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2019 13:05:51 IST