The 76th edition of the British Academy Film Awards aka BAFTA took place at London’s Royal Festival Hall on the Southbank. The star-studded ceremony hosted by Richard E. Grant was dominated by All Quiet on the Western Front, which bagged seven awards including Best Picture and Best Director. Talking about the acting categories, Cate Blanchett and Austin Butler took home the Best Actor and Actress trophies for their impeccable performances in Tar and Elvis.

Check out the complete winners’ list of BAFTA 2023:

Best Film – All Quiet on the Western Front

Leading Actress – Cate Blanchett, Tar

Leading Actor – Austin Butler, Elvis

Best Director – Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front

Supporting Actress – Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Supporting Actor – Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Casting – Elvis

Best Cinematography – All Quiet on the Western Front

Adapted Screenplay – All Quiet On The Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

Editing – Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paul Rogers

Cinematography – All Quiet On The Western Front, James Friend

Best Documentary – Navalny (Daniel Roher)

EE Bafta Rising Star Award – Emma Mackey

Film Not In The English Language – All Quiet On The Western Front

Best Costume Design – Catherine Martin, Elvis

British Short Film – An Irish Goodbye

Make up & Hair – Elvis; Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

Production design – Babylon; Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

Sound – All Quiet On The Western Front; Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler

Original Score – All Quiet On The Western Front; Volker Bertelmann

