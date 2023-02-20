BAFTA Awards 2023: Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett and Edward Berger's All Quiet on the Western Front bag top honours
The star-studded ceremony hosted by Richard E. Grant was dominated by All Quiet on the Western Front, which bagged seven awards including Best Picture and Best Director.
The 76th edition of the British Academy Film Awards aka BAFTA took place at London’s Royal Festival Hall on the Southbank. The star-studded ceremony hosted by Richard E. Grant was dominated by All Quiet on the Western Front, which bagged seven awards including Best Picture and Best Director. Talking about the acting categories, Cate Blanchett and Austin Butler took home the Best Actor and Actress trophies for their impeccable performances in Tar and Elvis.
Check out the complete winners’ list of BAFTA 2023:
Best Film – All Quiet on the Western Front
Leading Actress – Cate Blanchett, Tar
Leading Actor – Austin Butler, Elvis
Best Director – Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front
Supporting Actress – Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Supporting Actor – Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Casting – Elvis
Congratulations to all our winners! 🤩Head to our website at the link below for a full list: ❤️https://t.co/T4AW8NBJoQ pic.twitter.com/WBSfJljYBn
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023
Best Cinematography – All Quiet on the Western Front
Adapted Screenplay – All Quiet On The Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell
Editing – Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paul Rogers
Cinematography – All Quiet On The Western Front, James Friend
Best Documentary – Navalny (Daniel Roher)
EE Bafta Rising Star Award – Emma Mackey
Film Not In The English Language – All Quiet On The Western Front
Best Costume Design – Catherine Martin, Elvis
British Short Film – An Irish Goodbye
Make up & Hair – Elvis; Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas
Production design – Babylon; Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
Sound – All Quiet On The Western Front; Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler
Original Score – All Quiet On The Western Front; Volker Bertelmann
