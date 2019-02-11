You are here:

Badla: Shah Rukh Khan unveils first posters of revenge thriller starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee

Shah Rukh Khan engaged in a Twitter banter with Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan which left fans confused. However, the exchange concluded with the release of some posters from Bachchan's upcoming film Badla. SRK's tweet was related to Bachchan’s upcoming film Badla which is bankrolled by SRK’s home production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Main aap se Badla lene aa raha hoon @SrBachchan saab! Taiyaar rahiyega... — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 11, 2019

In no time, Amitabh Bachchan replied to the tweet with:

Arey bhai @iamsrk, Badla lene ka time toh nikal gaya .. Ab toh sab ko Badla dene ka time hai . https://t.co/iJIFfPgQxi — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 11, 2019

Taapsee Pannu, who has an important role in the film, also joined the Twitter banter only to reveal the first posters of their film Badla. According to Taapsee Pannu’s tweet, the trailer will be released on 12 February.

.@iamsrk Galat cheez maang li aap ne... ab toh ban gayi film. Par phir bhi kuch lena hi hai toh ye Badla ka poster hi le lijiye! @SrBachchan looking great here. #BadlaTrailerTomorrow @sujoy_g pic.twitter.com/qEvZVOlo8b — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 11, 2019

With blue undertones, the tagline of the poster reads, “Maaf Kar Dena Har Baar Sahi Nahin Hota.”

The movie brings back Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu together on the silver screens after Pink. The revenge drama is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. It happens to be the remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller film Contratiempo.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on 8 March on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2019 13:59:29 IST