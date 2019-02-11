Badla: Shah Rukh Khan unveils first posters of revenge thriller starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee
Shah Rukh Khan engaged in a Twitter banter with Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan which left fans confused. However, the exchange concluded with the release of some posters from Bachchan's upcoming film Badla. SRK's tweet was related to Bachchan’s upcoming film Badla which is bankrolled by SRK’s home production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.
Main aap se Badla lene aa raha hoon @SrBachchan saab! Taiyaar rahiyega...
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 11, 2019
In no time, Amitabh Bachchan replied to the tweet with:
Arey bhai @iamsrk, Badla lene ka time toh nikal gaya .. Ab toh sab ko Badla dene ka time hai . https://t.co/iJIFfPgQxi — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 11, 2019
Taapsee Pannu, who has an important role in the film, also joined the Twitter banter only to reveal the first posters of their film Badla. According to Taapsee Pannu’s tweet, the trailer will be released on 12 February.
.@iamsrk Galat cheez maang li aap ne... ab toh ban gayi film. Par phir bhi kuch lena hi hai toh ye Badla ka poster hi le lijiye! @SrBachchan looking great here. #BadlaTrailerTomorrow @sujoy_g pic.twitter.com/qEvZVOlo8b
— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 11, 2019
With blue undertones, the tagline of the poster reads, “Maaf Kar Dena Har Baar Sahi Nahin Hota.”
Thank you, my dear @Taapsee and @iamsrk .. poster toh ek hamare paas bhi hai aap ke liye . #BadlaTrailerTomorrow @sujoy_g pic.twitter.com/zOXMpMFdiM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 11, 2019
The movie brings back Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu together on the silver screens after Pink. The revenge drama is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. It happens to be the remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller film Contratiempo.
Ab mahaul kuch Badla Badla sa lag raha hai. Here's the first look of Badla featuring @SrBachchan and @taapsee ! Directed by @sujoy_g.#BadlaTrailerTomorrow@gaurikhan@SunirKheterpal@PuriAkshai@_GauravVerma@RedChilliesEnt@iAmAzurepic.twitter.com/KrbwGrxETZ
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 11, 2019
Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on 8 March on the occasion of International Women’s Day.
Updated Date: Feb 11, 2019 13:59:29 IST