Badla, Luka Chuppi box office collection: Amitabh's film inches towards Rs 50 cr; Kriti Sanon's comedy earns Rs 79.11 cr

Sujoy Ghosh's taut thriller Badla is slowly inching towards the Rs 50 crore mark, after displaying remarkable growth on Saturday, 16 March. In its second week of release, Badla earned Rs 4.o5 crore on Friday and Rs 6.60 crore on Saturday, bringing its total collection to Rs 48.65 crore.

According to trade analysts, the film will cross Rs 50 mark on Sunday. He adds that even after Akshay Kumar's big budget period drama Kesari hits screens this week on 21 March, Badla is likely to score big. It also has the potential to surpass Rs 75 crore mark in its second week.

#Badla is a HIT... Witnesses solid growth on [second] Sat... Will cross ₹ 50 cr today [Sun]... Superb trending... Will score even after #Kesari release... Has potential to cross ₹ 75 cr... [Week 2] Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 6.60 cr. Total: ₹ 48.65 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 57.40 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2019

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead, Badla is the official Hindi adaptation of the 2016 Spanish thriller film Contratiempo. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan's quirky romantic comedy Luka Chuppi, which released on 1 March, is eyeing a Rs 85 crore lifetime business, after a three-week-run at the box office. Luka Chuppi's gross earnings stand at Rs 79.11 crore.

#LukaChuppi gathers momentum on [third] Sat... Should witness brisk biz on [third] Sun, which is a norm these days... ₹ 85 cr+ *lifetime biz* seems a possibility... [Week 3] Fri 1.62 cr, Sat 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 79.11 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2019

Updated Date: Mar 17, 2019 13:11:47 IST