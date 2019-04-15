Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu's thriller rakes in 87.07 cr in six weeks

After its six-week run at the box office, Badla has been declared a super-hit. Despite limited number of screens, the Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu thriller has been able to amass Rs 87.07 crores after six weeks.

Trade analysts note that the film has been able to sustain well at the box office as no other major films have released after Kesari. However, the film might witness a dip in collections after Kalank's release on 17 April.

#Badla is holding well, despite limited showcasing [screens/shows]... Lack of major releases has helped... [Week 6] Fri 20 lakhs, Sat 36 lakhs, Sun 45 lakhs. Total: ₹ 87.07 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2019

#Badla⁠ ⁠biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 38 cr Week 2: ₹ 29.32 cr Week 3: ₹ 11.12 cr Week 4: ₹ 5.25 cr Week 5: ₹ 2.37 cr Weekend 6: ₹ 1.01 cr Total: ₹ 87.07 cr India biz. SUPER HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2019

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan engaged in a fun banter after the roaring success of Badla. Amitabh demanded that Shah Rukh, who has financed the courtroom drama under his production banner Red Chillies, present the actors with an added bonus. In response, SRK quipped saying that everyone was waiting for Bachchan to throw a bash.

Badla has been directed by Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh and is the remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller film Contratiempo. Bachchan plays Badal Gupta, a criminal defence lawyer, who has not lose a case in more than 40 years. Pannu's character, who believes she has been framed for murder, becomes his new client.

Badla hit screens on 8 March and raked in Rs 27.38 cr in the opening weekend.

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2019 15:10:38 IST

