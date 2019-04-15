You are here:

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu's thriller rakes in 87.07 cr in six weeks

FP Staff

Apr 15, 2019 15:10:38 IST

After its six-week run at the box office, Badla has been declared a super-hit. Despite limited number of screens, the Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu thriller has been able to amass Rs 87.07 crores after six weeks.

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannus thriller rakes in 87.07 cr in six weeks

Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Badla. Screenshot from YouTube

Trade analysts note that the film has been able to sustain well at the box office as no other major films have released after Kesari. However, the film might witness a dip in collections after Kalank's release on 17 April.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan engaged in a fun banter after the roaring success of Badla. Amitabh demanded that Shah Rukh, who has financed the courtroom drama under his production banner Red Chillies, present the actors with an added bonus. In response, SRK quipped saying that everyone was waiting for Bachchan to throw a bash.

Badla has been directed by Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh and is the remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller film Contratiempo. Bachchan plays Badal Gupta, a criminal defence lawyer, who has not lose a case in more than 40 years. Pannu's character, who believes she has been framed for murder, becomes his new client.

Badla hit screens on 8 March and raked in Rs 27.38 cr in the opening weekend.

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2019 15:10:38 IST

tags: Amitabh Bachchan , badla , badla box office collection , Bollywood , box office , BoxOffice , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Critical Ppint , CriticalPoint , Red Chillies Entertainment , Shah Rukh Khan , Sujoy Ghosh , Taapsee Pannu

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Badla: Amitabh Bachchan jokingly demands bonus from Shah Rukh Khan after film's box-office success

Badla: Amitabh Bachchan jokingly demands bonus from Shah Rukh Khan after film's box-office success

Romeo Akbar Walter box office collection: John Abraham's spy thriller rakes in Rs 22.70 cr in opening weekend

Romeo Akbar Walter box office collection: John Abraham's spy thriller rakes in Rs 22.70 cr in opening weekend

Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting untitled Tamil film starring SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan

Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting untitled Tamil film starring SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan