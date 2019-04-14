Badla: Amitabh Bachchan jokingly demands bonus from Shah Rukh Khan after film's box-office success

Fun banters among stars on social media has always been a treat for fans. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan's hilarious exchange with Shah Rukh Khan caught the attention of many.

Having given a huge blockbuster like Badla (which has been backed by Shah Rukh's production banner Red Chillies), Amitabh wrote to King Khan (as SRK is fondly known in Bollywood) on Twitter. He stated that since the courtroom drama was Red Chillies' highest-grossing film, the producer ought to present the actors with an added bonus.

मान्यवर , राजा धीरज ( KING KHAN ) ,,, सुनने में आया है की "बदला" फ़िल्म आपके फ़िल्मी career की , सबसे बड़ी hit फ़िल्म है ; । तो भाई साहेब , company में जब सफलता मिलती है, या जब कोई अच्छा काम करता है , तो तोहफ़े के रूप में उसे इनाम दिया जाता है । तो लायिए , हमारा bonus 😜 https://t.co/6eRLkGCxm2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 12, 2019

His witty remark was met with an equally clever reply when Shah Rukh quipped saying that everyone was waiting for Bachchan to throw a bash. "We are waiting outside Jalsa every night," wrote the superstar.

Badla, featuring Taapsee Pannu, has been directed by Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh. As per reports, the film has grossed a total of Rs 132.4 crore worldwide, with a total domestic collection of Rs 82.8 crore (nett).

