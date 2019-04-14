You are here:

Badla: Amitabh Bachchan jokingly demands bonus from Shah Rukh Khan after film's box-office success

FP Staff

Apr 14, 2019 10:30:58 IST

Fun banters among stars on social media has always been a treat for fans. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan's hilarious exchange with Shah Rukh Khan caught the attention of many.

Badla: Amitabh Bachchan jokingly demands bonus from Shah Rukh Khan after films box-office success

Badla poster featuring Taapsee Pannu (left) and Amitabh Bachchan

Having given a huge blockbuster like Badla (which has been backed by Shah Rukh's production banner Red Chillies), Amitabh wrote to King Khan (as SRK is fondly known in Bollywood) on Twitter. He stated that since the courtroom drama was Red Chillies' highest-grossing film, the producer ought to present the actors with an added bonus.

His witty remark was met with an equally clever reply when Shah Rukh quipped saying that everyone was waiting for Bachchan to throw a bash. "We are waiting outside Jalsa every night," wrote the superstar.

Badla, featuring Taapsee Pannu, has been directed by Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh. As per reports, the film has grossed a total of Rs 132.4 crore worldwide, with a total domestic collection of Rs 82.8 crore (nett).

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2019 10:30:58 IST

tags: Amitabh Bachchan , badla , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Shah Rukh Khan , Shareworthy

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi team up for yet-untitled thriller; film to be released on 20 February, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi team up for yet-untitled thriller; film to be released on 20 February, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan receives honorary doctorate from University of Law, London for philanthropist work

Shah Rukh Khan receives honorary doctorate from University of Law, London for philanthropist work

Shah Rukh Khan condoles death of director Raj Kumar Kapoor: 'You made a Fauji out of a boy'

Shah Rukh Khan condoles death of director Raj Kumar Kapoor: 'You made a Fauji out of a boy'