Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu's thriller crosses Rs 90 cr mark

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's suspense thriller, Badla, crossed Rs 50 crore in its second week of release. The film, currently in its third week, has now crossed the Rs 90 crore mark. The film earned Rs 1 crore on Monday (26 March) and Rs 90 lakh on Tuesday

#Badla continues to trend well on weekdays... [Week 3] Fri 2.07 cr, Sat 2.65 cr, Sun 2.75 cr, Mon 1 cr, Tue 90 lakhs. Total: ₹ 76.69 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 90.49 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2019

Despite facing competition from releases like Kartik Aaryan's romantic comedy Luka Chuppi, Akshay Kumar's big budget period war drama Kesari and the latest MCU offering Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, Badla has performed well at the domestic box office.Trade analysts had observed that the film's content has been the main factor bringing audience to cinemas. A strong word-of-mouth also converted into massive footfalls for Badla. Badla, which is an official Hindi adaptation of the 2016 Spanish thriller film Contratiempo, has been declared a hit.

Updated Date: Mar 27, 2019 15:46:27 IST