Badhaai Ho box office collection: Ayushmann's Khurrana's film rakes in Rs 45 cr in extended opening weekend

Oct,22 2018 14:37:59 IST

The extended Dusshera weekend ended with Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho overshadowing Arjun Kapoor's Namaste England completely. Although both the films were pulled ahead to release a day earlier, Badhaai Ho managed to raced ahead Namaste England to garner Rs 45 crore in the first four days of its release.

Posters of Badhaai Ho and Namaste England. Image via Twitter/@FlickNookIn

The film earned an additional Rs 13 crore on Sunday, scoring a big extended opening weekend. Also starring Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, the film opened to rave reviews. On the other hand, Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England was unanimously panned by critics for its trite and immature storyline. The film could only score Rs 6.55 crore over the extended weekend, reports BollywoodHungama.com. From the holdover titles, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan's YRF big-ticket, Sui Dhaaga, has almost exhausted its run. Currently showing in about a 100 screens, the film has raked in Rs 78.70 crore.  

