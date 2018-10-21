Badhaai Ho box office collection: Ayushmann-Sanya Malhotra film rakes Rs 31.46 cr in three days

Badhaai Ho, Amit Sharma's quirky yet poignant take on untimely pregnancy, raked Rs 12.50 crores on the third day of its release, and currently stands at Rs 31.46 crores. It is also expected that the film will be earning a gross total of Rs 45 crores by the end of 21 October.

#BadhaaiHo is UNSTOPPABLE... Hits double digits yet again on Day 3 [Sat]... Thu 7.29 cr, Fri 11.67 cr, Sat 12.50 cr. Total: ₹ 31.46 cr. India biz... Eyes ₹ 45 cr [+/-] extended weekend, which is PHENOMENAL. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 21, 2018

Badhaai Ho, featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra and Surekha Sikri, hit the screens on Thursday and amassed Rs 7.29 crore on its opening day. Trade analysts had estimated that the film, which had a 'flying start' would pick up its numbers during the weekend owing to its unconventional premise and treatment.

The film received unanimous praise from critics and audience alike for its subject matter and its comic rendition. The coming-of-age tale of Badhaai Ho, traces the journey of a family, as they try to accept and acknowledge the news of a "chhota mehmaan" coming into their household.

Updated Date: Oct 21, 2018 13:49 PM