Badhaai Ho box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra's film earns Rs 7.29 cr on opening day

Badhaai Ho promises to be a hilarious narrative of an untimely pregnancy. The film traces the journey of a family, as they try to accept and acknowledge the news of a "chhota mehmaan" coming into their household. With most critics responding positively to the Amit Sharma directorial, the audiences also seem to have liked the comedy, which has earned Rs 7.29 crore on its opening day.

Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri, Badhaai Ho hit screens on Thursday.

#BadhaaiHo takes a FLYING START... Gets the advantage of partial holiday... Expected to score over the weekend... Thu ₹ 7.29 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 19, 2018

The premise of Badhaai Ho is in itself completely new. Rao and Khurrana's natural acting and impeccable comic timing was sure to be a treat for most audiences. Film business analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned that the laugh riot was expected to pick up bigger numbers over the weekend, adding that the opening day figures were a "flying start".

As reported earlier, Neena revealed that the main element which attracted her towards Badhaai Ho was the premise of an older woman getting pregnant. "It's a topic of discussion today but was no big deal back when women were married off very early and could have a child till they were in their mid or late 40s, by which time the other children were much older. That's still how it is in smaller towns," said Gupta.

Updated Date: Oct 19, 2018 12:17 PM