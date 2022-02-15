Helmed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do hit the theatres on 11 February and recorded a slow opening, earning Rs 7.82 crore in the first week. However, with the Big Day of love, the comedy drama recorded better numbers on Day 4, Monday.

The Rajkumar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar starrer Badhaai Do’s box office collection for Day 4 saw a good boost as the film pulled audiences to the theatres on Valentine’s Day, 14 February. The movie benefitted from the romantic day and its collections showed an upward trend over the weekend also.

Helmed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do hit the theatres on 11 February and recorded a slow opening, earning Rs 7.82 crore in the first week. However, with the Big Day of love, the comedy drama recorded better numbers on Day 4, Monday.

Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to twitter and announced the total collection of the film.

#BadhaaiDo gets the benefit of #ValentinesDay [Mon; Day 4], records better numbers than Day 1... Overall total is on the lower side, but the trending remains good... Tue-Thu crucial... Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.72 cr, Sun 3.45 cr, Mon 1.85 cr. Total: ₹ 9.67 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/hZPY46NE3f — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 15, 2022

Adarsh mentioned that even though the movie’s total box office is on the lower side, the trending collections of the film remain good. On Monday, Day 4, the movie earned Rs 1.85 crore, more than Rs 1.65 crore that was recorded on the first day. Badhaai Do’s total collection across India till Monday, 14 February is Rs 9.67 crore. While Badhaai Do made a slow start, the comedy-drama went from strength to strength with each passing day, witnessing a 64.85 percent growth on Saturday and a 26.84 percent growth on Sunday. The comedy-drama has managed to gain these heartening numbers without the contribution of night shows at several places. Night shows happen to be quite popular and contribute significantly to a film’s strong total.

#BadhaaiDo day-wise growth...

⭐ Sat: +64.85%

⭐ Sun: +26.84%

What's heartening is the fact that the growth has come in *without* the contribution of night shows at several places... It's a known fact that night shows contribute to a strong total, especially on Fri and Sat. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 14, 2022

However, this week is going to be crucial for the film and the period between Tuesday to Thursday could be a major deciding factor for the movie’s box office collection.

Produced by Junglee Pictures and written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary, Badhaai Do centers round the sensitive subject of homosexuality. The movie also introduces the concept of lavender marriages in Indian cinema. A matrimonial compromise between two homosexual people (Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar) is made to avoid several social stigma that still prevail around homosexuality and also to fit into a conventional society.

The film has received positive responses for its novelty and sensitive portrayal of the third gender. Audiences have lauded the two protagonists who essay their roles of queer individuals with absolute grace and honesty. Director Kulkarni has given a lighter tone to the movie, but nowhere trivialises the ordeals of the third gender and deals with the subject in an extremely mature manner.

Badhaai Do is a sequel to the 2018 National Award Winning Movie, Badhaai Ho and has come across as an entertaining family watch.

