Bad Times at The El Royale: Eight new posters show guests checking into the mysterious rundown hotel

Bad Times at The El Royale will see Mad Men actor Jon Hamm going back to the 60s, not as an advertising executive but a vaccum cleaner salesman.

The film also stars Dakota Johnson and Caille Spaeny as sisters, Chris Hemsworth as a hippie cult leader, Jeff Bridges as a priest, Cynthia Ervo as a singer and Lewis Pullman as the concierge whose working the night all the guests arrive.

The film's first trailer was released by 20th Century Fox on 7 June. It showed how these seven characters end up together at a seedy hotel on the Nevada-California border and how their personal agendas collide to lead to violent outcomes.

Bad Times at The El Royale will also mark the reunion of Hemsworth and director Drew Goddard after 2012's horror comedy The Cabin in the Woods.

On 26 June, the production house released eight character posters walking on the dividing line between the two states. A poster with Nick Offerman has also been released, although no details have been disclosed about his character.

The film will release in cinemas on 5 October.

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 15:10 PM